Zbog depresije se udebljala čak 60 kila pa drastično smršavila

Tonight's dinner and prepping for next week!!!🍽🥗🍲 Having one of my favourite @jennycraigausnz meals tonight,the butter chicken with rice and I am making a nice salad to go with it. I am also prepping and planning for next week as I have an extremely busy week coming up. For me it's important to be very organised and ready and have everything prepared and planned ahead of time. I like to have my fridge and pantry very organised and stocked with healthy food so that I don't have to grocery shop too much during the week and also I won't turn to junk food and quick fix meals.I feel if my kitchen,food planning and work schedule is organised then my life is too.It really puts me in a positive and happy mindset.If I am organised ahead of time it also stops me from making bad food choices and it stops me from eating junk food because I am not ready,organised and I am tired especially at the end of the day and then looking for a quick fix which used to turn into lots of unhealthy food. That's why @jennycraigausnz makes things extra easy for me as well with their ready in minutes meals and snacks.It really makes my life simple. Not sure how many of you meal prep and plan but you should try it.It has changed my life and the way that I eat especially on busy days and it has turned into a very healthy lifestyle that is sustainable and easy.

A post shared by JELENA DOKIC 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 (@dokic_jelena) on Jun 16, 2019 at 1:44am PDT