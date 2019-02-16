Bellatorova ljepotica: Mercedes je prekrasna šefica borilišta
Sve je spremno za borbu između Mirka Filipovića i Roya Nelsona na Bellatoru 216. Borci su odradili i ceremonijalno vaganje na kojem je Mirko dobro izgledao, ali mnogima je još bolje izgledala i djevojka iza njega
Mercedes Terell je ljepotica koje se na zadnjem vaganju prije borbe Mirka Filipovića i Roya Nelsona zagonetno smješkala, a svojom je pojavom iza 'gromade' Cro Copa privukla poglede mnogih.
Mirko je na vaganju oduševio svojom fizičkom spremom sa 44 godine, a dotična ring djevojka iza njega deset je godina mlađa. Kao što je naš borac legenda slobodne borbe, ona je svojevrsna 'legenda' Bellatora. U toj je organizaciji već deset godina, a u tih je deset godina i napredovala - izgleda bolje nego prvog dana.
Bellator and I been in it for the long haul... and I know some of you seeing this have been in it with me since the git, too. Just wanna’ thank you specifically to those of you who’ve been witnessing my career for the last decade or more. You may not even realize what a big impact you’ve made on my life. I see all your comments and likes, I appreciate you coming up and saying hello at events, you’re all often in my meditations and I’m sending you good vibes and lots of love daily. Thank you for the continued love and support, I mean it! #tribe 🙏❤️✨ @bellatormma #10yearchallenge #agechallenge #10years #bellator
I na Bellatoru 216 nosit će ploču s brojevima rundi i mamiti poglede okupljenih između rundi slobodne borbe. Mercedes je model, ali to nije bio posao o kojem je razmišljala odmalena. Željela je postati modni dizajner.
- Nikad me nije zanimao sport, ni posao modela. Oduvijek sam željela postati modan dizajnerica. Da, završila sam kao model, ali to mi je omogućilo da stvorim svoj brand odjeće i da se u slobodno vrijeme bavim onim što volim. Zato je moj današnji život poput života rock zvijezdi, samo bez droge - ističe Bellatorova ring djevojka.
Welcome to the jungle... and the squitos!! 🦟Anyone have a tip on how to deter mosquitoes from biting you? I’m desperate! 😫 . . And just to #KeepItREALish with you beautiful humans: Both pics have had the vibrancy and temperature adjusted. In the first pic I look skinny AF, just happens to be a good angle and I’m likely posing with my butt tucked under me, so if I turned around and did the same thing this would not be a flattering pose 🤫... the second photo is closer to my “norm” waistline but I was poppin’ that hip out hard (like practically dislocating it 😌). 💯😘
- Što se tiče slikanja za Playboy, to nikada ne bih napravila. Mislim da se ne trebam skidati do kraja da bi promovirala Bellator, a nešto moram ostaviti i za budućeg muža - rekla je Mercedes koja je još uvijek neudana.
Happy Wear Your PJs to Work Day!... No, seriously, that’s an actual thing...I checked. . . I’m assuming that since it’s technically the day after “Tax Day”(April 15) it’s supposed to make us tax paying citizens feel better about having no money in our bank accounts. 😼 . . In any case, I’m wearing this in honor of it!Don’t worry, I work out of the house so besides the whole world on the interwebs, my cats will be the only ones rolling their eyes at me when I stroll to my desk this morning. . . Holler at me with what PJ’s you’re rolling into work wearing today! Silk jams? Flannels jams? Boxers and T-shirt? In the buff? 😳 . . #PJs #PJDay #Jammies #Pajamas #WearYourPJsToWorkDay
Happy Monday! Checking out my comments these days I’ve seen plenty of lovers and fighters out there. We all know how the internet goes! 😉 . . I am curious as to which you identify with. Would you consider yourself more of a lover, a fighter, or a little bit of both? . . If you’re a fighter drop a 👊 in the comments. If you’re a lover drop a ♥️. And if you feel like you’re a little bit of both drop a ✌️. . . #Lovers #Fighters #LoverOrAFighter #👊 #♥️
Nije previše mršava i zbog toga dobro izgleda.
Ova prva slika otpozadi,nestvarno savršenstvo😎
doktori je napravili svršenom za pek-pim
