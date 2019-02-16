Na portal se također možeš prijaviti i
Bellatorova ljepotica: Mercedes je prekrasna šefica borilišta

Sve je spremno za borbu između Mirka Filipovića i Roya Nelsona na Bellatoru 216. Borci su odradili i ceremonijalno vaganje na kojem je Mirko dobro izgledao, ali mnogima je još bolje izgledala i djevojka iza njega

Foto: Instagram
Autor: Fabijan Hrnčić

Mercedes Terell je ljepotica koje se na zadnjem vaganju prije borbe Mirka Filipovića i Roya Nelsona zagonetno smješkala, a svojom je pojavom iza 'gromade' Cro Copa privukla poglede mnogih.

Mirko je na vaganju oduševio svojom fizičkom spremom sa 44 godine, a dotična ring djevojka iza njega deset je godina mlađa. Kao što je naš borac legenda slobodne borbe, ona je svojevrsna 'legenda' Bellatora. U toj je organizaciji već deset godina, a u tih je deset godina i napredovala - izgleda bolje nego prvog dana.

I na Bellatoru 216 nosit će ploču s brojevima rundi i mamiti poglede okupljenih između rundi slobodne borbe. Mercedes je model, ali to nije bio posao o kojem je razmišljala odmalena. Željela je postati modni dizajner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ITS FIGHT NIGHT! . Tune in to @paramountnetwork for #Bellator195 tonight at 9/8c!

Objavu dijeli Mercedes Terrell | Model (@mercedesterrell)

- Nikad me nije zanimao sport, ni posao modela. Oduvijek sam željela postati modan dizajnerica. Da, završila sam kao model, ali to mi je omogućilo da stvorim svoj brand odjeće i da se u slobodno vrijeme bavim onim što volim. Zato je moj današnji život poput života rock zvijezdi, samo bez droge - ističe Bellatorova ring djevojka.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bikini shopping at @montce_swim 👙... need some opinions on this suit 🤔

Objavu dijeli Mercedes Terrell | Model (@mercedesterrell)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gettin some Sunday stretching in. 🍌#split

Objavu dijeli Mercedes Terrell | Model (@mercedesterrell)

- Što se tiče slikanja za Playboy, to nikada ne bih napravila. Mislim da se ne trebam skidati do kraja da bi promovirala Bellator, a nešto moram ostaviti i za budućeg muža - rekla je Mercedes koja je još uvijek neudana.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Saturday loves 😘

Objavu dijeli Mercedes Terrell | Model (@mercedesterrell)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tag a friend who likes red doors! 😜🚪(photo by @ericcoleman1 )

Objavu dijeli Mercedes Terrell | Model (@mercedesterrell)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Wear Your PJs to Work Day!... No, seriously, that’s an actual thing...I checked. . . I’m assuming that since it’s technically the day after “Tax Day”(April 15) it’s supposed to make us tax paying citizens feel better about having no money in our bank accounts. 😼 . . In any case, I’m wearing this in honor of it!Don’t worry, I work out of the house so besides the whole world on the interwebs, my cats will be the only ones rolling their eyes at me when I stroll to my desk this morning. . . Holler at me with what PJ’s you’re rolling into work wearing today! Silk jams? Flannels jams? Boxers and T-shirt? In the buff? 😳 . . #PJs #PJDay #Jammies #Pajamas #WearYourPJsToWorkDay

Objavu dijeli Mercedes Terrell | Model (@mercedesterrell)

Komentari 6
  • Avatar Vihor🐎
    Vihor🐎 Subota, 16.02.2019. u 12:35

    Nije previše mršava i zbog toga dobro izgleda.

  • Avatar kajzer /soze
    kajzer /soze Subota, 16.02.2019. u 12:16

    Ova prva slika otpozadi,nestvarno savršenstvo😎

  • Default avatar - provokator_
    provokator_ Subota, 16.02.2019. u 12:47

    doktori je napravili svršenom za pek-pim

Message