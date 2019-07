Boksač se gubio nakon udarca, padao s nogu, davali mu kisik...

David price was great last night, I don’t want to hear that I was bad he made me look bad and never gave me a look in, he hit me often and very very hard and losing to anyone hurts but the man that he is made defeat hurt less, a gentle giant who shown his class last night. 👍🏻

