Trudna Chicharitova supruga slikala se gola pa izazvala buru
Sarah studira pravo i radi kao model, a popularnost na Instagramu vrlo brzo je stekla golišavim fotografijama. Tako da ju sada na najpopularnijoj društvenoj mreži prati preko 1,4 milijuna ljudi
Popularni meksički nogometaš Javier Hernandez Chicharito i njegova supruga Sarah održali su diskretno vjenčanje u ožujku ove godine u Kaliforniji. Sve je počelo prošlog ljeta prije Svjetskog prvenstva u Rusiji nakon što su se upoznali na jednoj privatnoj zabavi.
Nakon Svjetskog prvenstva Chicharito je otišao posjetiti svoju djevojku u SAD-u, a ona je vrlo brzo ostala u drugom stanju.
U posljednje vrijeme objavljuje dosta golišavih fotografija u drugom stanju pa je naišla i na dio pratitelja koji to baš i ne odobrava.
- OK, znamo da si trudna, ali zašto si se morala skinuti - jedan je od komentara.
- Malo si pretjerala - napisao je drugi 'pratitelj'.
Po veličini njezina trbuha, beba će uskoro doći na svijet. Mnogi su poželjeli da stigne prije 16. lipnja pa da Javier dočeka prinovu prije Dana očeva u Americi.
During this pregnancy I have gained 10kg so far (22 pounds)... I am so curious to see my bodies reaction after birth and how much will be lost after having the baby! This last month has been tough and have definitely noticed the most differences in my body... baby has basically tripled in size... or feels like it 😅 and my body has been retaining a lot of water which didn’t really happen up until now... the joys of pregnancy 😂 when we went for a check up a few weeks back at 35 weeks the doctors were worried as from the outside my belly was only measuring 31 weeks! We had an emergency scan to check his growth and he is growing perfectly normal (with a 87th percentile head 😐😂) it was just that this little guy is hiding himself well in my back and hips so he doesn’t show as much at the front!! As long as he is healthy that’s all that matters!!! ❤️👶
Nearing the end of this pregnancy and I have mixed feelings about it. To be honest I have loved some aspects and hated others. I really was oblivious to how mentally tough and draining it can be growing a life inside of you - from the beginning three months where you are constantly anxious about anything happening to the baby, to the nausea, vomiting and absence of hunger I experienced well into my 7 month of pregnancy. The physical changes are tough especially as someone who loved to workout daily and feel strong (many women continue to workout during pregnancy but it was not possible for me because of how long I was sick for and then developing pelvic issues due to the weight of the baby) not complaining at all as I am so grateful to be pregnant and carrying our child but my god do I have a new respect for women and just trying to keep it real for you all as most of the time Instagram is just a highlight reel! I can’t wait to meet our little guy and see that little face and body that grew inside me for 9 months. It’s all so worth it and would do it 1000000 times over. ❤️
In honor of earth day 🌎 we all need to do our bit to look after this planet.. every single effort counts!! Whether that be turning off the tap while brushing your teeth, being actively involved in animal conservation, picking up rubbish or minimising your use of single use products (especially plastic) all are such important efforts we need to sustain this beautiful planet and the incredible creatures that call it home ❤️
Odvratna slika
Žene, nemojte ovo radit...
Lijepa trudna zena...a slike,jbg,valjda joj hormoni divljaju 😉