Internet gori, a najbolji memei sa Svjetskog prvenstva 2026. vrte se oko Ronaldova ispadanja, portugalske drame i predsjedničke intervencije Donalda Trumpa u Fifi
Internet gori zbog SP-a! Trump spasio napadača, Ronaldo ispao s turnira, fore lete na sve strane
Svjetsko prvenstvo 2026. izrodilo je toliko ludih trenutaka da je internet praktički dobio vlastitu, paralelnu verziju turnira. Od dramatičnog ispadanja Cristiana Ronalda i Portugala, preko bizarnih sudačkih odluka, pa sve do predsjedničkog utjecaja na suspenziju američkog napadača... Materijala za memeove nikad nije bilo više, a mi vam u nastavku donosimo najbolje.
“Sir, can U.S. Soccer appeal the red card?”— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) July 5, 2026
“No, they cannot.”
“So how is Folarin Balogun cleared to play?”
“Nobody knows.” pic.twitter.com/FaZ1uvHlRB
USMNT fans after the Folarin Balogun red card was rescinded 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dKMMmEl3xJ— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 5, 2026
FIFA apologizing to Folarin Balogun after dropping his 1 game suspension pic.twitter.com/2PEORZ9Oin— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin) July 5, 2026
If only there had been some signs.. pic.twitter.com/XXz5wpOFCq— Jason Reid (@JasonReidx) July 5, 2026
Trump on VAR duty: The replay says goal... but I alone can fix it. 😂#worldcupknockouts #Trump #usa #fifa #worldcup pic.twitter.com/lOibFYRf5Z— Darth~King Carl *Super Citizen*🫅 (@calle79) July 6, 2026
Only one man can save US Soccer now… pic.twitter.com/pDKY3i1eb6— 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) July 7, 2026
There are so many trump world cup memes going viral on X today after he admitted to calling FIFA president to review the decision on Balogun's red card.— jaeyukbokkeum (@jaeyukbokkeum09) July 6, 2026
send trump world cup memes- example posts below :
Links : https://t.co/TQcDyKiLBWhttps://t.co/hQByRYaDFY… pic.twitter.com/GdFTquq7Ma
Belgium did the Trump dance after beating USA pic.twitter.com/dttEi6wg8Y— распад и неуважение (@VictorKvert2008) July 7, 2026
Donald Trump meme will take over Haaland? 😂pic.twitter.com/AJXldnD7NV— Sportscey (@sportscey) July 6, 2026
The cameraman who kept filming Ronaldo waiting to see if he’d cry pic.twitter.com/LZMYYRuFQd— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) July 6, 2026
This is how Portuguese people are treating Ronaldo right now😭 pic.twitter.com/NcqfBxMtpi— K (@_freknie) July 7, 2026
The host nations of the World Cup pic.twitter.com/fxAGp35GKT— NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) July 7, 2026
every 3AM world cup game pic.twitter.com/a3cVUqrGRc— L (@Iewdawg) July 6, 2026
Messi - Ronaldo memes are getting out of hands..pic.twitter.com/UnfU8Rfdb0— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 7, 2026
PORTUGAL AIRPORT IT’S THAT WAY, POOR RONALDO pic.twitter.com/4iCYOCh1Mx— Jeff (@JeffFcb14) July 6, 2026
A 7 match tournament can not describe my career 😭😭😭— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) July 6, 2026
Spain to Ronaldo :pic.twitter.com/gwKtx2kZEi
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