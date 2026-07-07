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Internet gori zbog SP-a! Trump spasio napadača, Ronaldo ispao s turnira, fore lete na sve strane

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Internet gori zbog SP-a! Trump spasio napadača, Ronaldo ispao s turnira, fore lete na sve strane
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Internet gori, a najbolji memei sa Svjetskog prvenstva 2026. vrte se oko Ronaldova ispadanja, portugalske drame i predsjedničke intervencije Donalda Trumpa u Fifi

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Svjetsko prvenstvo 2026. izrodilo je toliko ludih trenutaka da je internet praktički dobio vlastitu, paralelnu verziju turnira. Od dramatičnog ispadanja Cristiana Ronalda i Portugala, preko bizarnih sudačkih odluka, pa sve do predsjedničkog utjecaja na suspenziju američkog napadača... Materijala za memeove nikad nije bilo više, a mi vam u nastavku donosimo najbolje.

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Ljetni prijelazni rok u HNL-u traje od 27. lipnja do 7. rujna. U Engleskoj je počeo 14. lipnja, a u većini europskih liga traje do 31. kolovoza ili 1. rujna. Važan utjecaj imat će i Svjetsko prvenstvo (11. lipnja - 19. srpnja)
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