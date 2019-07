Naša nova boksačka zvijezda otvara večer za svjetski naslov

Atmosphere after finishing first week of sparring 🥊🥊🥊 Met a lot of good people and I am proud to call them friends @dillianwhyte @jonathan_palata @pestersuperstar @charlieduffield1 @michael_magichands #camplife #heavysparring #topclassboxers

A post shared by Alen "The Savage" Babić (@alenbabobabic) on Jun 21, 2019 at 2:09pm PDT