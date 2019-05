Overeem u Zagrebu: 'Slučajno sam uzeo Rakitića i pogodio!'

Like Genki Sudo said: “we are all one”. But we identify what we know and see. I have seen the world and made many friendships. Meet Ante a friend of mine. I flew to croatia to spend some quality time and to see Croatia 🇭🇷 win was a big extra! Great evening and now we are going to watch some UFC. @antebonacic #croatia #rakitic #worldcup #ufc226 @ivanrakitic

A post shared by Alistair Overeem (@alistairovereem) on Jul 7, 2018 at 3:42pm PDT