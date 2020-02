Počeo je boksati zbog kćerine bolesti: 'Tatica će biti prvak!'

Naieya Wilder was born on March 20, 2005 with Spina Bifida. There where many reason of why she wouldn't be able to do many thing throughout her life, but look at her now all grown up and still growing and there's nothing she can't do. She's truly a Wilder! I'm a very proud father of a child with Spina Bifida🙏🏾 #BombZquad #selfies4sb #sbaofal #spinabifidaawareness

A post shared by Deontay Wilder (@bronzebomber) on Oct 27, 2016 at 9:37am PDT