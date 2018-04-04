Ray Wilkins izgubio najvažniju utakmicu života u 61. godini...

U 61. godini nas je napustio veliki nogometaš Ray Wilkins. Prošlog je petka završio u St George's bolnici, u Londonu, nakon što je doživio srčani udar, a danas je nažalost izgubio svoju najvažniju utakmicu.

Wilkins je nastupao za brojne Europske velikane od kojih se najviše ističu Chelsea, Manchester United, Milan i PSG. Najviše nastupa je ubilježio u dresu Chelseaja gdje je u 179 utakmica zabio 30 golova, te je postao legenda Londonskog kluba.

Vijest o njegovoj smrti potvrdila je njegova obitelj.

- S velikom tugom javljamo da je Raymond Colin Wilkins preminuo ovog jutra. Iza sebe je ostavio voljenu suprugu Jackie, kćer Jade, sina Rossa, te njegove prekrasne unuke Olivera, Frankieja, Avu, Freddieja, Jakea i Archieja. Molimo vas za privatnost u ovim teškim trenutcima.

Nogometne legende, kao i klubovi diljem svijeta su se na dirljiv način oprostili od Wilkinsa.

- Vrlo sam tužan zbog smrti Raya Wilkinsa. Bio je odličan nogometaš i nevjerojatna osoba. Bilo mi je zadovoljstvo igrati zajedno s njim u dresu reprezentacije. Uvijek je bio spreman pomoći i bio je pun podrške, kao niti jedan drugi suigrač. Bit ću ti zauvijek zahvalan. Suosjećam s obitelji- napisao je Gary Lineker.

- Svi povezani s Chelseajem su užasnuti zbog smrti našeg bivšeg igrača, kapetana i pomoćnog trenera Raya Wilkinsa. Počivao u miru Ray, užasno ćeš nam faliti- stoji na službenom Twitter profilu Chelseaja.

- Vrlo sam tužan zbog ove vijesti o Rayu. On je živio za nogomet. Imao sam dovoljno sreće da radim zajedno s njim, on je uvijek bio pravi gospodin. Zasigurno će jako puno faliti- oprostio se i Alan Shearer od njegova bivšeg reprezentativnog kolega Wilkinsa.

RIP Ray Wilkins

Always so humble & softly spoken whenever I saw him.

Genuine lovely guy.

The thoughts of everyone here at Arsenal are with the family and friends of English football icon, Ray Wilkins



You warmed the hearts of everyone lucky enough to have been in your presence!

