'Sunce ćaćino' prvak je Europe: Sandra Perković mi je uzor...

Europen Champion and New PB 62,76m which is standard for WCH Doha! Thank you coach Roland Varga! 🥇 #europeancampionship #discusthrow #gold #newPB #nike #atlete #roadtodoha2019 #roadtotokyo2020

A post shared by Marija Tolj (@marija_tolj13) on Jul 13, 2019 at 4:44am PDT