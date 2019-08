Vonn će po drugi puta u brak: Zaprosio ju je hokejaš Devilsa

Monaco Grand Prix was a great experience! Thanks @redbull for hosting us and making it a memorable weekend! Niki Lauda was legend and I feel so privileged to have seen the impact he has had on the lives of so many people! Congrats to homie @lewishamilton on yet another win, That was for Niki!🙏🏿

