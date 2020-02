'Zaspala sam poslije 1. vožnje, a Filipa će možda čekati torta'

First WC 🏆victory🏆of my carrer in the books and the feeling couldn’t be sweeter , I just wanna thank the whole team and everyone who supported me to make this moment possible.😁💪🥇 #happy @atomicski @leki.ski.outdoor

A post shared by Filip Zubcic (@filipzubcic10) on Feb 22, 2020 at 4:21am PST