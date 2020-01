Istok Rodeš: 'Da nisam skijaš, imam osjećaj da me ne bi bilo'

Ending the year with slalom training in the morning and something completely new in the afternoon. In new year I will stick to going uphill with the skilift, but always with @atomicski ! 😉 Happy new year everyone! 🎉 #atomic #redster #weareskiing #leki #lekiracing

A post shared by Istok Rodeš (@istok_rodes) on Dec 31, 2019 at 7:22am PST