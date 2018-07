Video brutalne tučnjave postao hit: 'Skroz je ludo. Posvuda je'

Update: Two women involved in #LasVegas #McDonald's brawl, the McDonalds employee BODY SLAMMED Sabrinah Fontelar milkshake-throwing customer who 'disrespected her momma and tried to get free soda'. ------------------------------------------------------------------- #ErikaChavolla, 24, was working at a Las Vegas McDonalds when she got into a dispute with the 24-year-old customer after she allegedly tried to fill up a water cup with free soda. #SabrinahFontelar, of Las Vegas, has since bragged on Instagram that she was the customer. She has claimed on social media she was charged with battery over the incident. Chavolla said on Thursday that she has kept her job at McDonald's following the incident. @video2fone #video2fone

