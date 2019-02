Vodopad 'lave': Fenomen koji u veljači traje čak nekoliko dana

Yosemite was on fire last evening. Not literally but the setting sun shined on this seasonal fall and lit it up. Nature is grand. ••••• Thanks to David @davegaiz for sharing the amazement. ——- Have you ever seen the Yosemite fire fall in person?⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Finally, after years of wanting to see this and get this shot... it happened last night! This phenomenon (fire fall) in Yosemite doesn't always happen every year, and when it does there's about a 2 week window in February that often gets cut short due to winter weather conditions. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ I would have loved to have been alive during the time period of the original fire fall in Yosemite where embers were kicked over the side of a granite cliff down towards the valley - creating a literal flow of fire (this hasn't happened in decades). What you're seeing here is the sun lining up at just the right angle with Horsetail Falls to create this really awesome scene called the fire fall. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Capture Info:⁣⁣⁣ Sony a7RIII + Sony 100-400 GM + 1.4 TC⁣⁣⁣ f/11, 1/40, 384mm, ISO 100⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tags:⁣⁣ #yosemite #nationalparkgeek #cc5k #waterfalls #firefall #exceptional_pictures #westcoast_exposures #amazing_landscapes #amazing_shots #fatalframes #mylpguide #bealpha #natgeoyourshot #sonyalpha #ourplanetdaily #beautifuldestinations #artofvisuals #landscapephotomag #moodygrams #landscape_nightscape #longexpoelite #landscapestyle #landscapeshots #longexposure_shots #beautifullandscapes ⁣⁣#yosemitenationalpark⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣—— #nationalparkgeek #abc7eyewitness

