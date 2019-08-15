Svi žele samo kod njega: On je najzgodniji veterinar na svijetu
Kako mu je broj pratitelja iz dana u dan rastao, 'zapeo' je za oko mnogim medijima. Zahvaljujući tome, magazin People ga je više godina za redom proglasio najzgodnijim veterinarom na svijetu
Upoznajte Evana Antina, zgodnog veterinara iz Kalifornije za kojim su poludjele žene diljem svijeta. Postao je prava zvijezda Instagrama, gdje ga prati više od milijun pratitelja. Osim što objavljuje fotografije preslatkih životinja, ne zaboravlja u svakoj svojoj objavi podijeliti svoje znanje.
Working with @rhino911npo is among the most rewarding things I get to do. This is my fifth visit to #SouthAfrica not only because the wildlife is majestic but because the passion these people have to save it, especially our rhino, is relentless. For those of you that don’t know - an average of 5-8 rhino are poached for the illegal rhino horn trade every day. Second to diamonds, rhino horn is the next most expensive commodity on the planet and the #1 most expensive animal product. Horns are used in TCM (traditional Chinese medicine), to “treat” things like the flu, cancer or impotence, or as a status symbol - mostly in China and Vietnam and regions of Southeast Asia. FYI rhino horn has ZERO medical benefit but we’re fighting against a tradition that is 2,000+ years old. Most poaching incidents are at night and this full moon is the scariest time of the month because visibility is so much better for poachers. Not to put a damper on a gorgeous full moon but this is simply the reality. We’ve got a big week ahead, more to come 🌍🦏💙. #rhino #wildlife #conservation #hornscantmakeyouhard #thatsviagraorcialis #hornswontcurecancer #seeaf’ingdoctor #awareness
Nedavno je pokrenuo svoju vlastitu emisiju 'Evan goes wild' koja se emitira na Animal Planetu od veljače ove godine. Iako se usredotočio na egzotičnije životinje, Evan voli mačke i pse te surađuje s Comfort Zonom kako bi obiteljima pomogao da njihove mačke budu sretne, zdrave i bez stresa.
#DYK elephants tend to use one of their tusks more than the other? Just like how people tend to be right or left handed. The shorter/more worn tusk is the dominant one. #Question : Is this elie Right “tusked” or Left “tusked” ✋🤔🤚? #elephaselfie #whilefeedingcarrots #madskillz🤪 #🐘 @oljogi @animalplanet
Evan je porijeklom iz Kansasa i uvijek je imao strast prema životinjama, ali njegova ljubav uvijek je naginjala prema egzotičnim, osobito gmazovima i bubama. Studirao je na Sveučilištu u Coloradu i putovao svijetom učeći o specifičnim ekosustavima i fauni.
Celebrating #NationalPetDay in style! Thank you @bideawee for introducing me to a few of your absurdly adorable puppies today 🤗🐶😆! If you’re in the NYC area and looking to adopt plz contact them, again, @bideawee ‼️ They rescue and find homes for tons of dogs every year! These 2 munchkins came up from #PuertoRico and omg they made my day 💕. #adoptdontshop #rescue #mansbestfriend #NYC #🙏
Inače, radi u veterinarskoj klinici u Kaliforniji i njeguje sve vrste životinja od domaćih, potencijalno opasnih do tradicionalnih kućnih ljubimaca. Kada ne radi u veterinarskoj stanici, putuje svijetom radeći veterinarske poslove i istražuje divljinu.
Happy New Years from another concerned puppy and I 🎉🤘😃. I can confidently say that 2018 has been one of the best and most memorable years in my life. I launched my product line @happypetbrand , I’ve gotten to work on wildlife in almost 10 different countries around the world, a loooongstanding professional dream of mine came true (and I know I keep saying this BUT I CAN NOT WAIT TO SHARE WITH YOU GUYS!!! I’ve been sworn to secrecy, but if it was my choice I would’ve shouted it on top of a mountain like 2 months ago 😆), I’m still happily employed at one of so-cal’s finest animal hospitals @conejovet , and most importantly YOU ALL have given me the opportunity to share my passion and raise awareness for veterinary medicine, animal education and of course wildlife conservation! I could not be more blessed. I could not be more happy. I could not be more thankful. I am truly living my dreams and can not imagine doing this life any other way. I love you all and I’m wishing all the best for your 2019 💗. #HNY #2018wasepic #letsmake2019evenmoreepic #thankyouforthesupport
Na njegovom Instagram profilu možete pronaći od simpatičnih fotografija majmuna, malenih pauka i divovskih mačaka do videa u kojima Antin hrani afričke slonove i igra se s neobičnim životinjama na Šri Lanki. Njegov profil razlikuje se od ostalih po tome što nećete pronaći samo fotografije slatkih životinja već i savjete o njihovoj njezi.
Does this even need a caption? Ok, not to be a buzzkill but as a #veterinarian I should mention that, like all purebred dogs, the #pomeranian has its share of predisposed health concerns too including collapsing trachea, mitral valve disease (aka myxomatous degeneration of the mitral valve; a heart valve disease FYI), liver shunts, hypoglycemia, and medial luxating patellas to name a few. Alright, now let’s just appreciative this healthy, adorable floof! #pom #pompup #puppy #imsorry #icanttakethisthingseriously #💓 #cinnamoncottonballfloofnuggetsDOexist @conejovet
Za one koje su se već zaljubile, imamo tužnu vijest. Evan je u dugogodišnjoj sretnoj vezi i uskoro će stati pred oltar. Svi njegovi snovi su se ostvarili - radi ono što voli, ima partnericu koja mu pruža podršku u njegovom poslu i vodi svoju emisiju.
Njegove nezaboravne avanture možete pratiti na njegovom službenom profilu Dr. Evan Antin.