Nemojte biti kao oni: Najgori tipovi tijekom pandemije virusa

1. Oni koji idu u prepune barove

Just drove through Wrigleyville. Every bar on Clark Street has a long line of people ingreen regalia waiting to get drunk and spread a virus. pic.twitter.com/m28q5SnF3J — The Buck Normally Stops Here (@spiderstumbled) March 14, 2020

2. Oni koji idu na vježbanje u skupinama

like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020

3. Oni koji idu na prenapučene plaže

Clearwater Beach, Florida is PACKED today despite "social distancing" recommendations. https://t.co/WzGydcP1Ja pic.twitter.com/vsRD4QLbhr — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 16, 2020

4. Oni koji idu na festivale

Several attendees of the Winter Party Festival, a weeklong LGBTQ event in Miami that ended March 10, have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to festival organizers. https://t.co/c8YbOrFrZ5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 17, 2020

5. Oni koji dijele lažne vijesti

Foto: BuzzFeed

6. Oni koji nagomilavaju

I went to Walmart this morning and this was the cart in front of me at 9 am. I need some explanations 🤯🥚 pic.twitter.com/NQMF5Ys9AJ — Ciana ❁ (@ciana_alyn) March 13, 2020

7. Oni koji su nasilni zbog zaliha

She had a whole cart of toilet paper...bruh can we act like decent human beings again? The poor old lady was just tryna get her one pack. 🤦🏾‍♂️#DoBetter



pic.twitter.com/EWYAHOB5LZ — Erick (@ecvdblk) March 13, 2020

8. Oni koji i dalje drže teretane otvorenima

. @Equinox refused to close and now the inventible has happened: a member who was infected with #COVIDー19 came to the gym, almost certainly spreading the virus. pic.twitter.com/QN0MLyQsMu — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) March 15, 2020

9. Poslodavci koji to mogu, a ne dozvole rad od doma

Foto: Dreamstime

10. Oni koji ne peru ruke

Foto: dreamstime

