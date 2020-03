Ovakav vrtić za pse još niste vidjeli, zabavljaju se kao nikad

First day back at day care for 2020! The pups were super excited this morning jumping off the bus and straight into the playground! We got the drone out today to film lure coursing and we set the course in the big paddock for the extra run! We also got a new perspective on water herding in the dam and we ended the day with a big afternoon in the NEW magnesium pool; working on our dock diving, swimming lessons and confidence in the water! Today was an awesome start to a great year ahead! Welcome back to all our pups!