This was a year ago today, oh how I wish to be out on rock again...Great Western at Almscliff. What a cracking route. Molly had picked this one out as being blind person friendly and it was our first real cragging day with Alastair. This shot was taken after I'd just found the 'hidden hold'. I didn't have any problems finding it, my good fondling skills are well honed as every hold is hidden for me! Shortly after I blasted through Alastair's legs having not paused to take the 'obvious' rest...while he was filming from above. I couldn't see him hanging there filming in his harness! After topping out, a guy approached us and enquired what all the cameras were for. It turns out his son was visually impaired too and he was gratified that I was sticking at it despite my lack of sight. I think it was this day that it dawned on me that maybe blind trad leading wasn't normal. It seemed normal to Molly and I, as it's just what we do. Having fresh eyes watching us and learning how we go about things was thought-provoking and highlighted that it probably was quite unusual. I think that this is when it crystallised for Al that my story was one worth telling. \ud83d\udcf8 @alastair__lee . . #tradclimbing #gritstone #yorkshire #ClimbingBlind #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #climbing_is_my_passion #normal #notnormal #blind





A post shared by Jesse Dufton (@jessedufton) on May 8, 2020 at 2:47am PDT