'Stabla komuniciraju i pomažu si međusobno, podučavaju se...'

"A forest is much more than what you see," says ecologist Suzanne Simard. Her 30 years of research in Canadian forests have led to an astounding discovery — trees talk, often and over vast distances. Learn more about the harmonious yet complicated social lives of trees and prepare to see the natural world with new eyes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Un2yBgIAxYs https://returntonow.net/2018/02/28/trees-talk/