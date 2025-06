Britanac (41) jedini preživio pad aviona u Indiji: 'Od ogromnog šoka se ne sjeća kako je izašao'

🚨 Ramesh Vishwakumar, the only known survivor of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, managed to escape by leaping from the aircraft. He was seated in 11A at the time of the incident.



Recalling the harrowing moments, Ramesh said, “The plane went down just 30 seconds after takeoff. pic.twitter.com/LfDSLfDiko

— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) June 12, 2025