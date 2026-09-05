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ZAGREB OVO DUGO NE PAMTI

FOTO Pogledajte 222 fotke s ogromnog prosvjeda za Liku

U Zagrebu je održan prosvjed „Hodaj za Liku, hodaj za Hrvatsku“, a organizirala ga je građanska inicijativa „Gospić je naš dom“ zbog problema s desecima tisuća tona ilegalno odloženog otpada na području Gospića. Prosvjednici su tražili hitnu sanaciju otpada, utvrđivanje odgovornosti za njegovo dovoženje i odlaganje te odgovornost nadležnih institucija. Poručeno je i da se problem ne odnosi samo na Liku, nego na širi sustav gospodarenja otpadom i brojne druge „crne točke“ u Hrvatskoj, zbog čega je zatražena temeljita promjena sustava i veća odgovornost države.
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Zagreb: Okupljanje prosvjednika Hodaj za Liku, hodaj za Hrvatsku
Foto Marko Seper /PIXSELL
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Foto: Marko Seper /PIXSELL
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