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SLUŽBA MUKE GOSPODNJE

FOTO VELIKI PETAK Ovako su se okupili vjernici u Zadru i Splitu

Na Veliki petak, Službu Muke Gospodnje u katedrali sv. Stošije u Zadru predvodio je zadarski nadbiskup Milan Zgrablić, koji je nakon obreda u katedrali, središtem grada u procesiji nosio križ. Misa na Veliki petak služila se i u katedrali sv. Duje u Splitu. Pogledajte kako je bilo...
Split: Misa na Veliki petak u katedrali sv. Duje
Foto Ivana Ivanovic/PIXSELL
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Foto: Ivana Ivanovic/PIXSELL
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