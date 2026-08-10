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FOTO Završena zahtjevna akcija: Razbijeni električni vlak stigao u Sveti Ivan Žabno

Nakon tri dana zahtjevnog rada djelatnici HŽ Putničkog prijevoza, HŽ Infrastrukture, HŽ Carga, Tehničkog servisa željezničkih vozila i Končar – Električnih vozila uspješno su izvukli teško oštećeni vlak iz mjesta nesreće u Škrinjarima. Razbijeni elektromotorni vlak krenuo je prema Svetom Ivanu Žabnu u 14.52 sati, a na odredište je stigao u 20.52 sati.
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EKSKLUZIVNO: Razbijeni električni vlak dovezen je na željezničku postaju Sv. Ivan Žabno
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
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Foto: Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
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