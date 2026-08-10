FOTO Završena zahtjevna akcija: Razbijeni električni vlak stigao u Sveti Ivan Žabno

Nakon tri dana zahtjevnog rada djelatnici HŽ Putničkog prijevoza, HŽ Infrastrukture, HŽ Carga, Tehničkog servisa željezničkih vozila i Končar – Električnih vozila uspješno su izvukli teško oštećeni vlak iz mjesta nesreće u Škrinjarima. Razbijeni elektromotorni vlak krenuo je prema Svetom Ivanu Žabnu u 14.52 sati, a na odredište je stigao u 20.52 sati.
Dodaj 24sata među omiljene izvore na Googleu
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto: Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Tijekom izvlačenja najveći izazov predstavljalo je područje prije ulaza u kolodvor, gdje je zbog račvanja tračnica bilo potrebno dodatno podignuti teško oštećeni prednji dio vlaka.
| Foto: Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Vlak će do daljnjega biti smješten u Svetom Ivanu Žabnu, a fotografije prikazuju zahtjevnu akciju njegova izvlačenja.
| Foto: Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL
Foto Damir Spehar/PIXSELL