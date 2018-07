'Kad sam bila djevojčica živjela sam u špilji. Ubila sam dječaka'

Directly from New York City to Stockholm, Sweden, and meeting with Eleonoora and @bonnierrights ♥️ Thanks to everyone @bonnierrights for doing such a great job with my story and book 💛💚 and yes I’m a bit jet lagged 😴 #bonnierrights #neverstopwalking #amazoncrossing #stockholm #backhome

A post shared by Christina Rickardsson (@christina_rickardsson) on Jun 12, 2018 at 2:33am PDT