'Kako te nije sram?': Žena je napala Ivu Sanadera u Moskvi

I think I just won the World Cup!! 🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷 iznad svih !!! This is our ex prime minister Ivo Sanader who ruined our country and stole hundreds of millions! Instead of being in prison.. he decided to watch the bloody finals!!!! #scum #ivosanader ..

A post shared by Ornela (@ornelastagram) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:55am PDT