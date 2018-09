Potjera u Jadranu: U gliseru su krijumčarili čak 1,7 tona droge!

On Friday evening, the Italian authorities received a tip from Croatia that a rubber speedboat was heading towards the Italian coast near the city of Pescara. Guardia di Finanza helicopter and boat (both taking part in the Frontex Operation Themis) were soon on their way to intercept the suspected drug smugglers. After giving chase, the Italian boat intercepted the speedboat carrying 1.7 tonnes of drugs wrapped clear plastic packages. The authorities arrested two suspected drug smugglers.