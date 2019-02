Bivši bubnjar benda 'The Cure' preminuo je u 69. godini života

Bubnjar Andy Anderson i nekadašnji član legendarnog benda 'The Cure' preminuo je u utorak u 69. godini od posljedica karcinoma. Tužnu vijest na društvenim mrežama objavio je njegov prijatelj i bivši kolega iz benda Lol Tolhurst (60).

It's with a heavy heart, I have to report the passing of a Cure brother.

Andy Anderson was A true gentleman and a great musician with a wicked sense of humor which he kept until the end, a testament to his beautiful spirit on the last journey. We are blessed to have known him.