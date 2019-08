Cara o seksualnosti: 'Osjećam se kao muškarac i kao žena...'

@caradelevingne graces the September Obsession Issue of Marie Claire. Tap the link to learn why Cara is over gender norms and how her role on @Amazon's Carnival Row is taking her to a new level professionally. Plus, how she and Ashley Benson started their "authentic and natural" relationship. HAIR: @mararoszak at @starworksgroup MAKEUP: @katesynnottmakeup at @thewallgroup MANICURE: @thuybnguyen for @diormakeup at @starworksgroup PRODUCTION: @joyasburyproductions Fashion Editor: @j_errico Interview by: @julesandbinoculars 📸: @thomaswhiteside

A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) on Aug 13, 2019 at 5:01am PDT