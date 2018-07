Ćorluka se počešljao: 'Isti sam Duško Lokin s ovom frizurom'

The untouched nature around and on the estate surrounding Meneghetti Wine Hotel, creates the opportunity to unwind and truly enjoy your free time. 😍 •⠀ •⠀ •⠀ #meneghetti #winehotel #restaurant #winery #wine #hotel #pool #poolparty #poolside #blue #spring #green #nature #relax #relaischateaux #trees #travel #vacation #holiday #luxury #luxurylife #enjoylife #instagram #bale #istria #croatia

A post shared by WineHotel, Restaurant & Winery (@meneghetti_istra) on Jun 19, 2018 at 11:30pm PDT