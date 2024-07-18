Ove godine iznimno će se u dva navrata dodijeliti nagrada Emmy. Prvi je put do bilo u siječnju, i to zbog štrajka glumaca i drugih filmskih djelatnika prošlog ljeta. Nove nominacije za 2024. su objavljene...
Dvije serije se ističu: Objavili su nominacije za nagradu Emmy
U srijedu su objavljene nominacije za prestižnu nagradu Emmy. Dodjela nagrada bit će 15. rujna, a među nominacijama se najviše ističu dvije serije, FX-ove 'Shogun', povijesna drama s 25 nominacija, te 'The Bear' s njih 23. Još prošle godine je 'The Bear' osvojio 10 nagrada Emmy, što je bilo najviše ikad za prvu sezonu serije.
Što se mreža i streaming kanala tiče, na prvom mjestu je Netflix s 107 nominacija, slijedi ga FX s 93, a na trećem mjestu je HBO (Max) s 91 nominacijom.
Iako se ove godine već održala dodjela nagrada Emmy, i to u siječnju, radilo se o iznimci. Naime, zbog štrajka u Hollywoodu, dodjele su morale biti pomaknute. Ove godine je bilo i manje prijavljenih serija zbog odgoda u produkciji koje je štrajk uzrokovao, pa se tako na popisu nominacija neće naći 'House of Dragon', 'The Boys', 'Bridgerton', i druge, no oni bi se trebali prijaviti za dodjelu nagrada sljedeće godine, navodi Variety.
U nastavku pogledajte popis:
Najbolja dramska serija
- "The Crown" (Netflix)
- “Fallout” (Prime Video)
- “The Gilded Age” (Max)
- “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
- “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)
- “Shōgun” (FX)
- “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
- “3 Body Problem” (Netflix)
Najbolja humoristična serija
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “The Bear” (FX)
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)
- “Hacks” (Max)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)
- “Reservation Dogs” (FX)
- “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Najbolja limitirana ili antologijska serija
- “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)
- “Fargo” (FX)
- “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
- “Ripley” (Netflix)
- “True Detective: Night Country” (Max)
Glavni glumac u dramskoj seriji
- Idris Elba (“Hijack”)
- Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”)
- Walton Goggins (“Fallout”)
- Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shōgun”)
- Dominic West (“The Crown”)
Glavna glumica u dramskoj seriji
- Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
- Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)
- Maya Erskine (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”)
- Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”)
- Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)
- Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)
Glavni glumac u humorističnoj seriji
- Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)
- Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)
- Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
- Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
- Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)
Glavna glumica u humorističnoj seriji
- Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)
- Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)
- Maya Rudolph (“Loot”)
- Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
- Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”)
Glavni glumac u limitiranoj ili antologijskoj seriji
- Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”)
- Richard Gadd (“Baby Reindeer”)
- Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)
- Tom Hollander (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)
- Andrew Scott (“Ripley”)
Glavna glumica u limitiranoj ili antologijskoj seriji
- Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”)
- Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry”)
- Juno Temple (“Fargo”)
- Sofia Vergara (“Griselda”)
- Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)
Sporedna glumica u dramskoj seriji
- Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”)
- Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Show”)
- Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown Netflix”)
- Greta Lee (“The Morning Show”)
- Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)
- Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”)
- Holland Taylor (“The Morning Show”)
Sporedni glumac u dramskoj seriji
- Tadanobu Asano (“Shōgun”)
- Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
- Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)
- Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show”)
- Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”)
- Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”)
- Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)
Sporedna glumica u humorističnoj seriji
- Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”)
- Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”)
- Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
- Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Meryl Streep (“Only Murders In The Building”)
Sporedni glumac u humorističnoj seriji
- Lionel Boyce (“The Bear”)
- Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)
- Paul Rudd (“Only Murders In The Building”)
- Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
Sporedna glumica u limitiranoj ili antologijskoj seriji
- Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”)
- Lily Gladstone (“Under The Bridge”)
- Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”)
- Aja Naomi King (“Lessons In Chemistry”)
- Diane Lane (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)
- Nava Mau (“Baby Reindeer”)
- Kali Reis (“True Detective: Night Country”)
Sporedni glumac u limitiranoj ili antologijskoj seriji
- Jonathan Bailey “(Fellow Travelers”)
- Robert Downey Jr. (“The Sympathizer”)
- Tom Goodman-Hill (“Baby Reindeer”)
- John Hawkes (“True Detective: Night Country”)
- Lamorne Morris (“Fargo”)
- Lewis Pullman (“Lessons In Chemistry”)
- Treat Williams (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)
Cijeli popis možete pogledati OVDJE.