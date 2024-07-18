Dvije serije se ističu: Objavili su nominacije za nagradu Emmy

U srijedu su objavljene nominacije za prestižnu nagradu Emmy. Dodjela nagrada bit će 15. rujna, a među nominacijama se najviše ističu dvije serije, FX-ove 'Shogun', povijesna drama s 25 nominacija, te 'The Bear' s njih 23. Još prošle godine je 'The Bear' osvojio 10 nagrada Emmy, što je bilo najviše ikad za prvu sezonu serije.

Što se mreža i streaming kanala tiče, na prvom mjestu je Netflix s 107 nominacija, slijedi ga FX s 93, a na trećem mjestu je HBO (Max) s 91 nominacijom.

Iako se ove godine već održala dodjela nagrada Emmy, i to u siječnju, radilo se o iznimci. Naime, zbog štrajka u Hollywoodu, dodjele su morale biti pomaknute. Ove godine je bilo i manje prijavljenih serija zbog odgoda u produkciji koje je štrajk uzrokovao, pa se tako na popisu nominacija neće naći 'House of Dragon', 'The Boys', 'Bridgerton', i druge, no oni bi se trebali prijaviti za dodjelu nagrada sljedeće godine, navodi Variety.

U nastavku pogledajte popis:

Najbolja dramska serija

"The Crown" (Netflix)

“Fallout” (Prime Video)

“The Gilded Age” (Max)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

“Shōgun” (FX)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Najbolja humoristična serija

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

“Hacks” (Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Najbolja limitirana ili antologijska serija

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night Country” (Max)

Glavni glumac u dramskoj seriji

Idris Elba (“Hijack”)

Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”)

Walton Goggins (“Fallout”)

Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)

Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shōgun”)

Dominic West (“The Crown”)

Glavna glumica u dramskoj seriji

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)

Maya Erskine (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”)

Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Glavni glumac u humorističnoj seriji

Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)

Glavna glumica u humorističnoj seriji

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Maya Rudolph (“Loot”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”)

Glavni glumac u limitiranoj ili antologijskoj seriji

Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”)

Richard Gadd (“Baby Reindeer”)

Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)

Tom Hollander (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)

Andrew Scott (“Ripley”)

Glavna glumica u limitiranoj ili antologijskoj seriji

Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry”)

Juno Temple (“Fargo”)

Sofia Vergara (“Griselda”)

Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)

Sporedna glumica u dramskoj seriji

Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”)

Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Show”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown Netflix”)

Greta Lee (“The Morning Show”)

Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)

Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”)

Holland Taylor (“The Morning Show”)

Sporedni glumac u dramskoj seriji

Tadanobu Asano (“Shōgun”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show”)

Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”)

Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

Sporedna glumica u humorističnoj seriji

Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”)

Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Meryl Streep (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Sporedni glumac u humorističnoj seriji

Lionel Boyce (“The Bear”)

Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Paul Rudd (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Sporedna glumica u limitiranoj ili antologijskoj seriji

Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”)

Lily Gladstone (“Under The Bridge”)

Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”)

Aja Naomi King (“Lessons In Chemistry”)

Diane Lane (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)

Nava Mau (“Baby Reindeer”)

Kali Reis (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Sporedni glumac u limitiranoj ili antologijskoj seriji

Jonathan Bailey “(Fellow Travelers”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“The Sympathizer”)

Tom Goodman-Hill (“Baby Reindeer”)

John Hawkes (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Lamorne Morris (“Fargo”)

Lewis Pullman (“Lessons In Chemistry”)

Treat Williams (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)

