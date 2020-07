\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0















\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0









\u00a0

\u00a0







\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0



































I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I\u2019m not exaggerating!). I figured that since I\u2019m in the final hours of my 30\u2019s I\u2019d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you \ud83e\udd38\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\ud83d\ude4c\ud83c\udffc\ud83e\udd73





A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 9, 2020 at 6:37pm PDT