Jesu li obitelj Costanza Talijani ili Židovi? Jerry sve objasnio...

Rest In Peace Jerry Stiller ❤️ & condolences to the Stiller Family #rip #jerrystiller @benstiller @seinfeldtv #seinfeld #comedy #actor #commedian #funnyman #newyorker #humour always wins

A post shared by PMC. Capture Everything. (@patrickmcmullan) on May 11, 2020 at 3:15am PDT