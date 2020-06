\u00a0

Say what? 90210 star Brian Austin Green, 46, was spotted out to lunch with Courtney Stodden, 25, in LA. How do you know her name? Well, Stodden is best known for her odd and tumultuous relationship with Lost actor, Doug Hutchison. They married in 2011, with her parents blessing, when Stodden was only 16 and Hutchison was 51. She was an aspiring pop star at the time and has since appeared on various reality shows. They split in 2018 and finalized their divorce earlier this year. Last month, Green and wife Megan Fox announced their own split after almost 10 years of marriage and three kids together. Do you find this to be an odd duo? \ud83d\udcf8: Backgrid / MOVI Inc. for Daily Mail / Getty / Wenn.com. . . . #vandypop #dailydish #popculture #pop #omg #celebrities #celebs #news #tv #television #movies #film #celebritynews #entertainment #entertainmentnews #brianaustingreen #meganfox #courtneystodden #doughutchison #lost #90210 #bh90210 #strange #beverlyhills90210 #davidsilver #oddcouple #oddduo #lunchdate





A post shared by VANDY POP \ud83c\udf7f \ud83c\udfac \ud83c\udf9f \ud83c\udfb6 \ud83d\udcfa (@vandypop) on Jun 15, 2020 at 8:48pm PDT