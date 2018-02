Kevin Smith (48) imao infarkt: 'Još sam iznad zemlje, zasad'

I'm gonna watch you shine, Gonna watch you grow. Gonna paint a sign, So you always know: As long as one and one is two, There could never be a father Loved his daughter more than I love you. - Father And Daughter, Paul Simon #KevinSmith #harleyquinnsmith #daughter #kids

A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) on Sep 26, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT