Kournikova je više zaradila na reklamama nego kao tenisačica

#tbt 🤗 🤗 🤗 #Repost @enriqueista with @repostapp ・・・ With no filters and no make up she's still so cute 😍💞🐰 #AnnaKournikova #Annakournikovafans

A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on Oct 27, 2016 at 11:04am PDT