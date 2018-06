Kraj cijele priče: Od snimanja nove 'Vrane' neće biti ništa

I’ve waited 8 years to play this dream role. I love you @corinhardy and @sonypictures unfortunately I may have to wait 8 more. Not our team. But I swear I will. James O’Barr sorry to let you down I won’t on the next. This film needs to be set free. And to the fans. Sorry. I can’t play anything but what this film deserves and it needs love. I’m ready when it’s right. Love u Corin aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on May 31, 2018 at 9:15am PDT