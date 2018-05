Kraljica je skupljala kupone da kupi materijal za vjenčanicu...

The Coronation of King George V and his consort, Queen Mary, took place #OTD in 1911 at @westminsterabbeylondon. George V documented his coronation day in his diary, noting that 'The Service in the Abbey was most beautiful and impressive… It was grand, yet simple & most dignified & went without a hitch.' King George V, The Queen's Grandfather, became King after the death of his father, King Edward VII, in 1910 and reigned for 26 years. 📷 Royal Collection Trust/© Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2017

