Kroes obukla minijaturni badić: 'Prikupljam novac za slonove'

I find it hard to find the right words for my last post of the year. It’s not possible to thank everyone that have made all the amazing things in the past year possible but I’m sending you love and thanking you from the bottom of my heart! My family are my everything and make me most happy, I’ll do anything for them! Our children are also the reason and a force for everything I do for @knotonmyplanet I want to make sure they and their kids can see elephants in the wild! Let’s not forget it’s all about love and that is what will always rule! What I’m taking with me for next year? "Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow." - Albert Einstein WISHING EVERYONE A VERY HAPPY AND HEALTHY 2018!!! #happynewyear 💫 @sunneryjames ❤️

