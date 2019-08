Liam o prekidu s Miley: 'Ovo je privatna stvar, izjave su lažne'

Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.

