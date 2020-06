\u00a0

I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I\u2019m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it\u2019s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son\u2019s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages \u2764\ufe0f





A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jun 23, 2020 at 3:03am PDT