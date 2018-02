Marilyn Manson je imao 'slom': Nije mogao pjevati na koncertu

My mom and me. Happier times with friends. Robert Pierce and his father Richard Pierce jr. Another sad loss of a great man. You will always be in my heart brother. My best to you little man http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/obituaries/article169477757.html

A post shared by Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:21am PDT