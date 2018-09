Meghan Markle ima novi friz: Pokušava li najaviti trudnoću?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take part in a netball shootout during their visit to Loughborough University to celebrate the achievements of this year’s Coach Core graduates. Established by The Royal Foundation in 2012, Coach Core harnesses the power of sport and its ability to change lives and empower young people. The scheme trains hundreds of 16-24 year olds to be sport coaches.

