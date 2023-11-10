Objavili nominacije za Grammy 2024.: Evo tko je sve nominiran

Objavljene su nominacije za 66. po redu dodjelu prestižne glazbene nagrade Grammy. Ceremonija će se održati u nedjelju 4. veljače 2024., u Crypto.com Areni u Los Angelesu.

Solána Imani Rowe, poznatija kao SZA, ovogodišnja je predvodnica po broju osvojenih nominacija. Osvojila ih je čak devet, a neke od njih su za pjesmu godine ('Kill Bill'), album ('SOS'), najbolju pop duo izvedbu (feat. Phoebe Bridgers – 'Ghost in the Machine'), najbolju R&B izvedbu, najbolju R&B pjesmu...

Iduća po broju osvojenih nominacija je Victoria Monét s njih sedam, dok Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo i Taylor Swift imaju po šest nominacija. Od ove godine nominirani se natječu u tri nove kategorije: najbolji alternativni jazz album, najbolja pop dance pjesma i najbolja izvedba afričke glazbe.

Popis nominiranih po najpopularnijim kategorijama:

Pjesma godine (Record of the Year)

Jon Batiste – Worship

boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

SZA – Kill Bill

Album godine

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

boygenius – The Record

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Janelle Monaé – The Age of Pleasure

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

SZA – SOS

Kompozicija godine (Song of the Year)

Lana Del Rey – A&W (autori Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey i Sam Dew)

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (autori Jack Antonoff i Taylor Swift)

Jon Batiste – Butterfly (autori Jon Batiste i Dan Wilson)

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (autori Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson i Andrew Wyatt)

SZA – Kill Bill (autori Rob Bisel, Carter Lang i Solána Rowe)

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire (autori Daniel Nigro i Olivia Rodrigo)

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? (autori Billie Eilish i Finneas O’Connell)

Najbolja R&B izvedba

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones – ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Kill Bill

Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

Najbolji album alternativne glazbe

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – The Record

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Najbolja alternativna izvedba

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

Boygenius – Cool About It

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Paramore – This Is Why

Najbolji rock album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Najbolja metal izvedba

Disturbed – Bad Man

Ghost – Phantom of the Opera

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Slipknot – Have Mind

Spiritbox – Jaded

Najbolja pop rock pjesma

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Troye Sivan – Rush

Najbolja pop duet/grupna izvedba

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma

Najbolja pop solo izvedba

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Producent godine (“non-classical”)

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II Hit

Boy Jack

Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Tekstopisac godine (“non-classical”)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Cjelokupni popis nominiranih po kategorijama možete pogledati na službenoj stranici Grammyja.