Objavili nominacije za Grammy 2024.: Evo tko je sve nominiran

Objavljene su nominacije za 66. po redu dodjelu prestižne glazbene nagrade Grammy. Ceremonija će se održati u nedjelju 4. veljače 2024., u Crypto.com Areni u Los Angelesu.
Solána Imani Rowe, poznatija kao SZA, ovogodišnja je predvodnica po broju osvojenih nominacija. Osvojila ih je čak devet, a neke od njih su za pjesmu godine ('Kill Bill'), album ('SOS'), najbolju pop duo izvedbu (feat. Phoebe Bridgers – 'Ghost in the Machine'), najbolju R&B izvedbu, najbolju R&B pjesmu...
Iduća po broju osvojenih nominacija je Victoria Monét s njih sedam, dok Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo i Taylor Swift imaju po šest nominacija. Od ove godine nominirani se natječu u tri nove kategorije: najbolji alternativni jazz album, najbolja pop dance pjesma i najbolja izvedba afričke glazbe.
Popis nominiranih po najpopularnijim kategorijama:
Pjesma godine (Record of the Year)
Jon Batiste – Worship
boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
SZA – Kill Bill
Album godine
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
boygenius – The Record
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Janelle Monaé – The Age of Pleasure
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
SZA – SOS
Kompozicija godine (Song of the Year)
Lana Del Rey – A&W (autori Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey i Sam Dew)
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (autori Jack Antonoff i Taylor Swift)
Jon Batiste – Butterfly (autori Jon Batiste i Dan Wilson)
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (autori Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson i Andrew Wyatt)
SZA – Kill Bill (autori Rob Bisel, Carter Lang i Solána Rowe)
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire (autori Daniel Nigro i Olivia Rodrigo)
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? (autori Billie Eilish i Finneas O’Connell)
Najbolja R&B izvedba
Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones – ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Kill Bill
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
Najbolji album alternativne glazbe
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – The Record
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Najbolja alternativna izvedba
Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
Boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Paramore – This Is Why
Najbolji rock album
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Najbolja metal izvedba
Disturbed – Bad Man
Ghost – Phantom of the Opera
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Slipknot – Have Mind
Spiritbox – Jaded
Najbolja pop rock pjesma
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Troye Sivan – Rush
Najbolja pop duet/grupna izvedba
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma
Najbolja pop solo izvedba
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Producent godine (“non-classical”)
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II Hit
Boy Jack
Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Tekstopisac godine (“non-classical”)
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
