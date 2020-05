Otišao tata Costanza: Glumio u Seinfeldu, sin mu je Ben Stiller

Komičar i glumac Jerry Stiller preminuo je u 93. godini. Potvrdio je to svojim mnogobrojnim obožavateljima na društvenim mrežama njegov sin, holivudska zvijezda Ben Stiller (54).

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5