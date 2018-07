Otac je Michaela Jacksona dao kemijski kastrirati zbog glasa

My favorite photos of the Creator of @guinnessworldrecords MOST SUCCESSFUL FAMILY IN ENTERTAINMENT. Creator of the GREATEST ENTERTAINER OF ALL TIME. This man was the reason .. The vision to be great ..Invested all his money. Work hard nights on the road and kept 6 black boys out of jail .. Father of 3 daughters 6 sons with record deals. Over a billion record sales #jackson5 📀#thejacksons 📀#michaeljackson 📀#janetjackson 📀 #rebbiejackson 📀 #latoyajackson 📀 Perfectionist . And had one child who looked and worked just like him .. The only one to have his name . #michaeljosephjackson For that I thank you Joseph... Oh yeah we gon talk about whooping Marlon for not being Michael, the Viagra scare, the love child's , Michael leaving him no money, don King, living single in Vegas and all the other low shyt he did with Michael, money and business shyt on another date.. 😂 #joejackson #moonwalker #mjfam #josephjackson

