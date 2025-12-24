Obavijesti

Show

Komentari 2
TOP 15

Ovo su najbolje božićne pjesme

Piše 24sata,
Čitanje članka: 1 min
Ovo su najbolje božićne pjesme
Foto: screenshot/Youtube

Billboard je izabrao top 15 božićnih pjesama! Mariah Carey kraljica je praznika s 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', dok Judy Garland zatvara listu s 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'

Pravo je vrijeme za uživati u druženju s našim najdražima, darivanju, ukusnoj hrani... A što za zvučnu kulisu? Pa, iako božićnih pjesama ima na pregršt, časopis Billboard odabrao je top 15 najboljih božićnih pjesama ikada. 

1. 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', Mariah Carey (1994) 

2. 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)', Darlene Love (1963) 

3. 'The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You), Nat King Cole (1961) 

4. 'Last Christmas', Wham (1984) 

5. 'White Christmas', Bing Crosby (1947) 

6. 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree', Brenda Lee (1958) 

7. 'Feliz Navidad', Jose Feliciano (1970) 

8. 'Christmas in Hollis', Run-D.M.C. (1987) 

9. 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town', Bruce Springsteen (1982) 

10. 'This Christmas', Donny Hathaway (1970) 

11. 'Christmas Time Is Here', Vince Guaraldi Trio (1965) 

12. 'Blue Christmas', Elvis Presley (1957) 

13. 'Santa Tell Me', Ariana Grande (2014) 

14. 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year', Andy Williams (1963) 

15. 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas', Judy Garland (1944) 

Infografika: Najbolje božićne pjesme svih vremena
Infografika: Najbolje božićne pjesme svih vremena | Foto: Marko Picek/PIXSELL

Infografika prikazuje petnaest najboljih bozicnih pjesama svih vremena po izboru casopisa Billboard. Nepobjediva na prvom mjestu je "All i want for Christmas is You" od Mariah Carey, slijede "Christmas (Baby please come home) od Darlene Love i "The Christmas song /Merry Christmas to you)" od Nat King Colea. Posljednje, petnaesto mjesto, zauzima pjesma Judy Garland "Have yourself a Merry little Christmas. Photo: Marko Picek/PIXSELL

Igre na sreću mogu izazvati ovisnost. 18+

Sve što je bitno, na dohvat ruke
Skini aplikaciju za najbolje iskustvo portala. Čitaj, komentiraj i budi uvijek u toku s najnovijim vijestima.
Odaberi temu koju želiš pratiti Primaj sve nove vijesti o temi i budi u tijeku
Komentari 2
VIDEO Kakav glas! Arena uglas pjevala 'Dalmatinca' s Marinom Vrgočem (9)
Mali pjevač, veliki trenutak

VIDEO Kakav glas! Arena uglas pjevala 'Dalmatinca' s Marinom Vrgočem (9)

ZAGREB - Marino Vrgoč (9) večeras je u Areni Zagreb pokazao kako emocija ne poznaje godine. Na koncertu 'Domu mom' otpjevao je 'Dalmatinca' Mladena Grdovića, a publika mu se ubrzo pridružila i uglas zapjevala s njim. Ovaj talentirani dječak već je poznat gledateljima. Svojim je glasom osvojio žiri i publiku u showu 'The Voice Kids', a uskoro će dobiti priliku pokazati svoje umijeće pred milijunima gledatelja diljem Europe. Finale Dječjeg Eurosonga održat će se 13. prosinca u Tbilisiju, glavnom gradu Gruzije, a Marino će na toj pozornici predstavljati Hrvatsku
Mareković za 24sata o božićnom hitu: 'Napisao sam ga u ljeto, a svi me zezaju zbog ovog stiha!'
"SRETAN BOŽIĆ SVAKOME"

Mareković za 24sata o božićnom hitu: 'Napisao sam ga u ljeto, a svi me zezaju zbog ovog stiha!'

Pjesma "Sretan Božić svakome" poznati je prepjev koji svake godine postaje nezaobilazan dio repertoara svakoga tuluma. Pjevač Robert Mareković otkrio nam je pozadinu pjesme.
VIDEO Poslušajte 'Kuglicu', novi singl blizanki Paule i Nike (9)
VESELA I TOPLA GLAZBENA PRIČA

VIDEO Poslušajte 'Kuglicu', novi singl blizanki Paule i Nike (9)

Pjesmu izvodi dječji zbor Zagrepčanke i dečki, a u glavnim pjevačkim ulogama su Paula i Nika, devetogodišnje blizanke koje su već osvojile srca djece i odraslih pjesmom 'Blizanke'

OSTALO

24sata logo

24sata © 2025