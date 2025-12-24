Ovo su najbolje božićne pjesme

Pravo je vrijeme za uživati u druženju s našim najdražima, darivanju, ukusnoj hrani... A što za zvučnu kulisu? Pa, iako božićnih pjesama ima na pregršt, časopis Billboard odabrao je top 15 najboljih božićnih pjesama ikada.

1. 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', Mariah Carey (1994)

2. 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)', Darlene Love (1963)

3. 'The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You), Nat King Cole (1961)

4. 'Last Christmas', Wham (1984)

5. 'White Christmas', Bing Crosby (1947)

6. 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree', Brenda Lee (1958)

7. 'Feliz Navidad', Jose Feliciano (1970)

8. 'Christmas in Hollis', Run-D.M.C. (1987)

9. 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town', Bruce Springsteen (1982)

10. 'This Christmas', Donny Hathaway (1970)

11. 'Christmas Time Is Here', Vince Guaraldi Trio (1965)

12. 'Blue Christmas', Elvis Presley (1957)

13. 'Santa Tell Me', Ariana Grande (2014)

14. 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year', Andy Williams (1963)

15. 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas', Judy Garland (1944)

Infografika: Najbolje božićne pjesme svih vremena | Foto: Marko Picek/PIXSELL

