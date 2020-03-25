Platio testiranje na koronu 63 tisuća kn, rezultate nije dobio
Nakon što sam se testirao i platio jako skupo, rekli su mi da vlada ne dozvoljava obradu rezultata mojih testova jer imam blage simptome. Rekli su da nisu pripremljeni, požalio se glumac na društvenim mrežama
Glumac iz serije 'Živi mrtvaci', Daniel Newman (38), bio je u kontaktu s osobom zaraženom korona virusom. Nakon tog saznanja odmah se otišao testirati.
Na svom Instagram profilu napisao je kako mu je bolnica u koju je otišao na testiranje naplatila oko 63.000 kuna, a rezultate testa još nije dobio.
Thanks for all the concern! I guess a lot of #WalkingDead fans saw me in the emergency room regarding #CoronaVirus. Sorry I didn’t reply I needed time to process. So here’s what happened. Yes I was just in Australia with Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, and thousands of people from around the world for Mardi Gras Pride. I was exposed to some sick people and I started developing symptoms and then back in the states I was notified someone in our group tested positive for #Covid19. I spent all day calling every urgent care and hospital no one had tests! Finally I found one emergency room that told me my symptoms match and to come in immediately. I did all the tests and they told me because I have “mild symptoms“ the government won’t allow them to process my tests! They don’t have enough they’re not prepared, even though all my symptoms match. They’re only allowed to process “severe symptoms, elderly, or people recently in Italy and China”. It cost me $9,116!! and they didn’t even give me results. They sent me home and tons of other ill people that could potentially infect their communities, just telling us to “self Quarantine“. Why after almost 3 months since China is our country not prepared with tests, masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper! Why after one day of shaky stock markets did they invest 1.5 trillion into the markets, but not the Healthcare system after three months! This was not a surprise, this was not being prepared. We’ve already gone through #H1N1 #SARS why didn’t we have a pandemic unit ready when this happens every few years!? Everyone please treat each other with kindness and Love ❤️! We are all going through this together. Young people are not immune, thousands of people are dying around the world. Please be safe, wash your hands, stay 6 feet or more away from people and stay home. I love you guys so much you can get a hold of me on here or Twitter if you need to talk I’m here for you. Love - D
- Bio sam u Australiji gdje sam stupio u kontakt s nekim zaraženim ljudima. Uskoro sam počeo razvijati simptome. Nitko mi se nije javljao. Tek nakon nekoliko pokušaja javila mi se jedna hitna služba koja je potvrdila kako se moji simptomi podudaraju sa simptomima korona virusa - napisao je pa dodao:
- Nakon što sam se testirao i platio jako skupo, rekli su mi da vlada ne dozvoljava obradu rezultata mojih testova jer imam blage simptome. Rekli su da nisu pripremljeni i da obrađuju testove ljudi s teškim simptomima, testove starijih osoba i onih koji su bili u inozemstvu.
Tvrdi kako je to isto rečeno i velikom broju drugih ljudi koji su se došli testirati na korona virus. Svima je samo naloženo da se pridržavaju samoizolacije.
- Zašto nakon gotovo tri mjeseca od pojave korona virusa SAD još nema potreban broj testova, maski, sredstava za dezinfekciju i toaletnog papira? - zabrinut je glumac. Svoje je obožavatelje pozvao na oprez i poručio im neka se pridržavaju uputa za zaštitu od zaraze.
- Budite sigurni, perite ruke, držite socijalnu distancu i ostanite kod kuće - zaključio je.
