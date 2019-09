Preminuo je glumac iz serije 'Princ iz Bel Aira' u 73. godini

RIP John Wesley. He was an American actor who worked in many television series, including Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad, where he played the role of Principal Pratchert. He also had roles in many feature films as well as theatre productions. #johnwesley #rip

A post shared by Bamlett & Lunny's RIP service! (@r.i.p.s) on Sep 8, 2019 at 2:50pm PDT