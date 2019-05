Sve je spremno za Meghanin porod: Turisti pohrlili u London

The Countess of Wessex has visited hospitals across Hyderabad today to see how The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust, of which she is Vice-Patron, has made a significant impact on programmes to end avoidable blindness in babies, specifically Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). The Countess witnessed a newborn baby undergoing ROP screening which is now offered routinely. The first screening examination should take place by 30 days after birth when many babies are still in neonatal intensive care. Screening then continues every one - two weeks until the risk of ROP has passed or the baby receives urgent treatment. Before the @qejubileetrust’s work began in India in 2014, there was no national programme in place to prevent premature babies from going blind from ROP. Now, thanks to the commitment of the Indian Ministry of Health and the trust’s partners, national guidelines have been integrated across India’s health system to ensure babies have their eyes screened and they have access to sight-saving treatment. Through these new services, almost 10,000 babies have been screened for ROP and been referred to treatment if required. Furthermore, so far specialist training has been provided to health workers in 71 neonatal units to improve care and prevent risk of ROP. Swipe ⬅️ to see more photographs from today’s visits and hear The Countess thank the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly on the ground to #endavoidableblindness.

